Beshear reports 313 cases, 5 deaths, 3.45% positivity; says 1,833,652 Kyians are vaccinated















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,833,652 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

The Governor said starting today, the state will transition to the federal COVID-19 vaccination reporting system.

“We’re also going to start showing on our daily report the top five counties with the highest vaccination rates, as well as our bottom five counties by vaccination rate,” said Gov. Beshear. “To our top five counties: Good job. Keep it up. There is still so much more to do. To our bottom five counties: Let’s work even harder because we want everybody to be protected.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.

Dr. Stack on Importance of Vaccinations

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, updated Kentuckians on COVID-19 testing and vaccination reporting and encouraged anyone who hasn’t signed up for a vaccination appointment yet to make the choice to do so.

Dr. Stack said as new labs onboard for electronic reporting, the state sometimes captures a substantial number of historic tests completed, resulting in one-time, higher-than-average increases in the number of Kentuckians tested for COVID-19 and number of Kentuckians who have tested positive for the virus.

“Kentucky is performing very well on COVID-19 vaccinations relative to states in our region and the nation overall,” said Dr. Stack. “We’re outperforming every state south of us, from Texas to Florida. And, we are still outperforming five of our seven border states. But we can’t slow down. As countries like India and Brazil languish with thousands of deaths daily and collapsing health systems, it’s important that we not get complacent and that more people continue to make the choice to get vaccinated.”

At least 59,446 first doses have been administered to Kentucky residents in other states and at least 46,856 first doses have been administered to out-of-state residents in Kentucky.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 1,833,652

New cases today: 313

Deaths: 5

New Cases under 18: 55

Positivity rate: 3.45%

Total cases in Kentucky: 445,449

Jefferson County reported 67 cases, Shelby County 28 and Boone County 24, for the top counties reporting Monday.

Kenton County reported 8 cases and Campbell County 1.

Executive Order on Pharmaceuticals

Beshear signed an executive order that extends previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense emergency 30-day refills.