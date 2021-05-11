Beshear reports 167 cases, 10 deaths, says 1,875,554 Kyians vaccinated; aims to lift restrictions May 28















Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. To date, 1,875,554 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“No matter where you are in the Commonwealth, you could get vaccinated tomorrow with a very short drive,” said Beshear. “We need people to keep getting vaccinated. It’s proven to be incredibly safe and effective.”

Gov. Beshear said 852 out of 857 (99.42%) of all Kentuckians who died due to COVID-19 on or after Feb. 1, were unvaccinated.

The Governor also announced that on May 28, the state will lift the curfew on restaurants and bars and will allow bar seating.

Gov. Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, reminded Kentuckians that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds this week.

Get COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Can Earn Free Chance to Win $225,000

Gov. Beshear said individuals who get a COVID-19 vaccine dose at participating Kroger and Walmart locations through May 21 are eligible to receive a coupon for a free Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 play.

Coupons are only available to Kentuckians 18 or older on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 1,875,554

New cases today: 167

Deaths: 10

Cases 18 and under: 30

Positivity rate: 3.25%

Patients on ventilators: 51

Top counties reporting new cases:



Kenton County reported 5 cases and Campbell County had none.

The top 10 counties for highest number of first vaccine doses administered May 3-9 are:

Jefferson (6,553); Fayette (2,850); Boone (1,670); Kenton (1,536); Hardin (903); Campbell (864); Daviess (683); Warren (578); McCracken (551); and Oldham (506).

Kentucky to Receive More Than $2.1 Billion from American Rescue Plan Act

Beshear announced the Commonwealth is receiving $2.183 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, with the allotment smaller than a previous estimate because of the state’s positive economic performance.

General Fund Receipts Surge in April, Road Fund Receipts Set Monthly Record

Beshear said the state’s economy is continuing to strengthen, with April 2021 logging record-breaking gains in sales and motor vehicle usage taxes.

Sales tax receipts in April were $486.5 million, an all-time monthly high. They were more than 40% higher than last April.

Motor vehicle usage tax receipts hit over $64 million, producing an all-time record for this tax type in the road fund.