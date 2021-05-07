Beshear aims for all restrictions lifted by July; 655 new cases, 5 deaths and 1,842,521 Kyians vaccinated

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that on May 28, all events and businesses with 1,000 or fewer people present can increase to 75% capacity.
In addition, starting May 28, indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people can be held at 60% capacity.
“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases by July. I’m hoping we’ll be fully done with all capacity restrictions by July. That is my expectation,” said Beshear. “We don’t have to be patient for that much longer, but we do have to finish our work and protect the people around us.”
The Governor also clarified that small groups of individuals are no longer mandated to wear facial coverings indoors in private businesses or homes if all individuals present have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior.
Case Information
Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 1,842,521
New cases today: 655
Deaths: 5
Cases under 18: 147
Positivity rate: 3.51%
Top three counties for new cases: Jefferson, 147, Fayette 52, and Boone 26.
Kenton County reported 20 cases and Boone 26.
FEMA Awards Flooding Public Assistance to 16 Additional Counties
Beshear announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency made 16 additional Kentucky counties eligible for public assistance after severe storms and flooding Feb. 27-March 14. The counties include: Bell, Calloway, Clark, Edmonson, Graves, Harlan, Leslie, Letcher, Menifee, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Union and Whitley. Clay and Estill counties also were awarded public assistance; these two counties were already designated for individual assistance. These counties reached the qualifying threshold after the initial submission of the request for a Major Disaster Declaration and before the declaration was granted.
Update on Unemployment Insurance
Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on unemployment insurance (UI). Cubbage said claimants have made over 12,000 in-person appointments at the 13 Kentucky Career Centers across the state. In addition, UI staff have received more than 2,300 phone calls from claimants since May 1. More than 125,000 claimants have completed registrations since the UI system temporarily shut down to prevent fraud.
Work Search Requirements
The Office of Unemployment Insurance is reinstating work search requirements, effective May 9.
More information on DUA and work search requirements is posted here.
First Lady Beshear Invites Kentuckians to ‘Shop & Share’ This Mother’s Day Weekend
First Lady Britainy Beshear joined the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) and Kroger to ask Kentuckians for help supporting the Commonwealth’s 15 regional domestic violence shelters through Saturday’s annual Shop & Share event.
The First Lady also thanked teachers and nurses during Teacher Appreciation Week and on National Nurses Day.
$21.6 Million Grant Expanding Assistance for Kentucky’s Newly Injured, Ill Workers to Remain on the Job
Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the state has received a $21.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to boost efforts to help newly injured and ill employees remain at or return to work.