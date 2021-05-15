Behringer-Crawford Museum offering free admission this summer to active-duty military and families















Active-duty military personnel and their families can enjoy free admission to Behringer-Crawford Museum this summer as part of the 202l Blue Star Museums program.

The program launches on Saturday, May 18, Armed Forces Day, and ends on Sunday, September 5. It is available for those currently serving in the United States military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard — as well as members of the reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

“We are proud and pleased to offer our military families an opportunity to relax together, have fun and learn about Northern Kentucky’s heritage,” Laurie Risch, BCM executive director said.

Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums nationwide. This year’s participating organizations include fine art, science, history, and children’s museums, as well as zoos, aquariums, gardens, and more. Military can find the list of other participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

“Like the resilience that military families demonstrate time and again, Behringer-Crawford Museum is an example of resiliency in the arts sector over the past year,” said Ann Eilers, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “We are grateful to BCM for its leadership in strengthening community through its participation in the Blue Star Museums program this summer.”

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.