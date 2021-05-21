Art Lander’s Outdoors: State record fish lists, angler awards programs recognize noteworthy catches















The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) recognizes noteworthy catches of fish taken from the state’s farm ponds, lakes and rivers through the state record fish list and angler awards programs.

Kentucky’s state record fish list dates back to 1943.

To be listed as a Kentucky state record, a fish must tie or break an existing record. KDFWR keeps records on more than 60 fish species including many that aren’t actively pursued by anglers, some species found almost exclusively in streams, and a few game fish species no longer present in Kentucky’s major lakes or their tailwaters.

To qualify for a Kentucky state record a fish must have been caught by sport fishing methods only, species verification must be made by a KDFWR fishery biologist, and the fish must be weighed on a certified scale.

The state record fish list includes these 25 game fish species:

• Lake Sturgeon, 36 pounds, 8 ounces, Barney Frazier, Lake Cumberland, October 3, 1954.

• Rainbow Trout, 14 pounds, 6 ounces, Jim Mattingly, Lake Cumberland Tailwaters, September 10, 1972.

• Brown Trout, 21 pounds, Thomas Malone, Lake Cumberland Tailwaters, April 30, 2000.

• Brook Trout, 3.65 pounds, Wyatt Hoefer, Lake Cumberland Tailwaters, March 15, 2015.

• Cutthroat Trout, no state record has been established.

• Muskellunge, 47 pounds, Sarah K. Terry, Cave Run Lake, November 2, 2008.

• Blue Catfish, 106.9 pounds, Glynn Grogan, Ohio River, October 20, 2018.

• Channel Catfish, 32 pounds, Kyle Estep, Ohio River, May 26, 2004.

• White Catfish, 5.27 pounds, Ethen Vest, Guist Creek Lake, October 11, 2016.

• Flathead Catfish, 97 pounds, Esker Carroll, Green River, June 6, 1956.

• White Bass, tie for state record, 5 pounds, Lorne Eli, Kentucky Lake, July 11, 1943 and B.B. Hardin, Herrington Lake, June 3, 1957.

• Yellow Bass, 1 pound, 6.4 ounces, William Hinton, Lake Barkley Tailwaters, March 19, 2009.

• Striped Bass, 58 pounds, 4 ounces, Roger Foster, Lake Cumberland, December 11, 1985.

• Hybrid Striped Bass, 20 pounds, 8 ounces, Mark Wilson, Barren River Lake Tailwaters, April 27, 1991.

• Coosa Bass, 1.21 pounds, Seth Goodin, Martin’s Fork of the Cumberland River, May 25, 2013.

• Smallmouth Bass, 11 pounds, 15 ounces, David L. Hayes, Dale Hollow Lake, July 9, 1955. This is the all-tackle world record.

• Spotted (Kentucky) Bass, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, A.E. Sellers, Nelson County farm pond, June 13, 1970.

• Largemouth Bass, 14 pounds, 9.5 ounces, Mark Ward, Highsplint Lake, April 19, 2019.

• Bluegill, 4 pounds, 3 ounces, Phil Conyers, strip mine lake in Hopkins County, August 5, 1980.

• Redear Sunfish, 3 pounds, 1 ounce, Betty Truax. Shelby County farm pond, May 24, 1982.

• Crappie (White or Black), 4 pounds, 14 ounces, Penny Hopper, Christian County watershed lake, May 8, 2005.

• Sauger, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Rastie Andrew, Lake Cumberland Tailwaters, April 28, 1983.

• Saugeye, 9.01 pounds, Wolfgang Kratzenberg, Bullock Pen Lake, March 21, 2021.

• Walleye, 21 pounds, 8 ounces, Abe Black, Lake Cumberland, October 1, 1958.

Kentucky Trophy Fish Program

Any angler who catches an eligible fish species that meets the minimum length requirements may qualify for the Kentucky Trophy Fish Program.

Eligible fish must be caught from waters in Kentucky but can’t be taken from pay lakes, hatcheries or commercial propagation facilities.

Fish must be taken by sport fishing methods only, on a handheld pole or rod and reel, on hook and line, using natural or artificial baits. Catches made on trotlines, set lines, and jug lines are not eligible.

Anglers who make catches that qualify for the Kentucky Trophy Fish Program will receive a lapel pin and certificate.

Applications must be submitted online, with a clear, identifiable jpeg (digital image) of the fish (side view) taken with the angler.

Art Lander Jr. is outdoors editor for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. He is a native Kentuckian, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a life-long hunter, angler, gardener and nature enthusiast. He has worked as a newspaper columnist, magazine journalist and author and is a former staff writer for Kentucky Afield Magazine, editor of the annual Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide, and co-writer of the Kentucky Afield Outdoors newspaper column.

Anglers must possess a valid resident or non-resident Kentucky fishing license. License-exempt anglers are required to include their Social Security Number on the application.

Eligible fish species and minimum lengths for the Kentucky Trophy Fish Program include:

• Rainbow Trout, 20 inches

• Brown Trout, 20 inches

• Brook Trout, 11 inches

• Muskellunge, 40 inches

• Blue Catfish, 35 inches

• Channel Catfish, 28 inches

• Flathead Catfish, 35 inches

• White Bass, 16 inches

• Striped Bass, 36 inches

• Hybrid Striped Bass, 23 inches

• Smallmouth Bass, 20 inches

• Spotted “Kentucky” Bass, 16 inches

• Largemouth Bass, 23 inches

• Bluegill, 10 inches

• Redear Sunfish, 10 inches

• White Crappie, 15 inches

• Black Crappie, 15 inches

• Sauger, 18 inches

• Walleye, 25 inches

Anglers who catch three Kentucky trophy fish (different species) are eligible for a Master Angler Award.

For complete details on the Kentucky Trophy Fish Program and Master Angler Award, visit the KDFWR website.