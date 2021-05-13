Annual service in Covington honors 37 fallen peace officers who died in line of duty















The annual ceremony to honor Northern Kentucky peace officers who have died in the line of duty played out Monday morning near the Covington riverfront in a cacophony of sound:

• The jarring reports of a 21-gun salute.

• The roar of a helicopter flyover.

• A staccato roll call of fallen officers.

• The “clip clop” of a symbolic riderless horse, led down the concrete street.

• The mournful sound of “Amazing Grace,” played on bagpipes.

• And the even more haunting sound of “Taps,” played on a bugle.

Under a row of oak trees whose leaves fluttered in the steady breeze, well over a hundred officers and even more onlookers attended the 30-minute ceremony at the Northern Kentucky Police Memorial, located at the approach to the Suspension Bridge.



The monument includes the names of 37 officers from Northern Kentucky who have died in the line of duty over the last century-plus, including eight from the Covington Police Department, one from the former Covington City Marshal’s office, and one from the former Latonia Police Department.

Covington officers participated in several aspects of the ceremony, and many stood in rank with their fellow officers from across the region.

Today’s officers serve in an era decidedly different than those killed decades and even a century ago, but the theme that resounded throughout the service was one of commonality.

As the front cover of the program for the memorial service read:

“There is much in the role of a Law Enforcement officer that changes over the years. Two factors remain constant: A dedication to service and a willingness to make whatever sacrifices that are necessary.”

