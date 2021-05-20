AG announces indictment of Robert Poole for human trafficking, bribing witness, related to Tim Nolan case















Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a Boone County Grand Jury indicted attorney Robert L. Poole for human trafficking and bribing a witness. The charges includes four counts of human trafficking – commercial sex activity, a Class C felony, and one count of bribing a witness, a Class D felony

.



The investigation was led by the Erlanger Police Department, with assistance from the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Investigation Unit. Erlanger Police received information regarding Poole from the investigation of former Campbell County District Judge Tim Nolan. Nolan was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges.



“These charges demonstrate the often complex and connected web that traffickers can weave when targeting victims,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I’m grateful for the work of the Erlanger Police Department and our Human Trafficking Investigation Unit, and I appreciate Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley’s work on this case, and related cases, to ensure the victims receive justice.”

Poole is currently facing human trafficking and other related charges in Kenton County, and his trial on those charges in set for September.

Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley prosecuted the case involving Tim Nolan on behalf of the Commonwealth.

She is set to prosecute Poole’s upcoming trial in September in Kenton County and will also prosecute the newly-announced charges in Boone County. Poole’s bond is currently set at $100,000.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Cameron launched the Your Eyes Save Lives human trafficking awareness campaign to assist Kentuckians in recognizing and reporting the signs of human trafficking.