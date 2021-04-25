Watch the Derby, enjoy festivities at Run for the Roses Saturday at Newport on the Levee















On Saturday, May 1, experience the greatest two minutes in sports at Newport on the Levee’s second annual “Run for the Roses,” an open-air Kentucky Derby viewing event. From 5 to 10 p.m., horse race fans are invited to don their fascinators and seersucker as the Bridgeview Box Park and Aquarium Plaza transform into a Derby-themed soiree with festive libations, special activations, live music and contests.

“Horse racing is back and we’re so excited to once again invite the community to enjoy the Levee’s annual Run for the Roses,” said Sally Fisk, marketing manager at Newport on the Levee. “There’s no better way to kick off the month than with signature mint juleps and Derby-themed attire. We can’t wait to invite guests back for one of our favorite traditions, and we know they will love the exciting new additions to this year’s event.”

Beginning at 5 p.m., local florist Marti Heard Designs will host a pop-up, rose-themed bouquet bar in the box park for attendees to pick out the perfect rose bouquet. Before the race begins, guests can participate in a raffle, where they “place bets” on the horses who will win, place and show. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Melanoma Know More, in honor of Melanoma Awareness Month. Guests are also encouraged to don their finest Derby attire for the “Best Derby Hat” contest featuring, as well as snap an Insta-worthy photo in front of the living rose wall. After the race, guests can groove the night away to live music in the Plaza until 10 p.m.

As part of the destination’s ongoing redevelopment, the Levee will debut its massive, outdoor LED screen in the Plaza for the biggest race of the year. Fans can enjoy live Derby footage until the race begins promptly at 6:50 p.m. The LED screen will be used throughout the year, from promoting the Levee’s community events to streaming live sporting events.

Throughout the event, attendees are also invited to enjoy Derby-inspired specials by participating restaurants and retailers, including:

• Bluegrass and Sass – free Bluegrass tote with any purchase $25 or more

• Bon Mi Street – bluegrass berry refresher

• Colonel De Spices – buy two bourbon themed spices, get one half off

• Farmhouse Lemonade – mint julep infused lemonade with Makers Mark

• Little Spoon – Derby-themed cookies

• Queen City Cotton Candy – rose petal cotton candy

• Rotolo – mint juleps and mint chex mix

• Second Sight – mint juleps and specialty cocktail “The Kentucky Luck” with Oak Eye Bourbon, strawberries, lemon juice and ginger beer

• Wooden Cask – strawberry lemonade seltzer

To ensure the health and safety of guests, Run for the Roses will take place in the open-air Bridgeview Box Park and Aquarium Plaza. Guests can sit back, relax and watch the race on 6-foot turf squares in the Plaza, allowing plenty of room for groups to socially distance. Masks are encouraged for all guests while on property, except when seated or actively eating and drinking. The full list of safety measures taken at the Levee can be found here.