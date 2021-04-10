Twin Peaks open in Florence, providing ultimate game day experience, made-from-scratch food















Twin Peaks – the ultimate game day experience – has touched down in the Blue Grass State to start serving its delicious made-from-scratch food and ice-cold beer to the Florence community.

Located at 6835 Houston Road, the 9,100-square-foot sports lodge features 60+ massive TVs so guests won’t miss a minute of any local rivalry or primetime matchup. Start your Twin Peaks experience with made-from-scratch menu items best enjoyed with ice-cold, 29-degree beers or signature hand-crafted cocktails featuring top-shelf liquors, premium mixers and fresh ingredients.

Florence’s new Twin Peaks features a Man Cave with a fireplace, perfect for gatherings of any size. The lodge also has an all-season patio equipped with TVs and a fireplace, so no time of the year is off limits. The 1,200-square-foot patio is the ideal destination for guests wanting to enjoy a local beer or unique bourbon poured over a crystal-clear ice ball while cheering on the Cincinnati Reds or Bengals.

“We look forward to bringing Twin Peaks’ one-of-a-kind experience to the Florence community,” said Twin Peaks Managing Partner Ed Williams. “As a brand that boasts an extensive bourbon collection, Twin Peaks is going to be a perfect fit for Kentucky.”

Normal business hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.