To reach 2.5m goal, Kentucky needs 750,000 more vaccinations; 796 cases, 10 deaths, 3.12% positivity















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,751,541 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Governor added that as of Thursday, approximately 750,000 Kentuckians need to get at least their first dose for the state to meet its 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge.

“Every day, thousands more Kentuckians get their shot of hope, but we need to accelerate our progress,” said Gov. Beshear. “The sooner more Kentuckians get vaccinated, the faster we can lift more restrictions.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,751,541

New cases today: 796

New deaths: 10

Positivity rate: 3.12%

New cases under 18: 160

Top counties: Fayette (235), Fayette (42), Warren (28), Daviess (23), Harden (20).

Kenton County reported 16 new cases, Boone County 12, and Campbell County 9.

For more information on cases and hospital capacity, see the full daily COVID-19 report.

Beshear Visits Counties Eligible for Federal Storm Aid

Beshear visited Floyd, Magoffin and Breathitt counties after all were affected by severe storms, flooding and mudslides Feb. 27–March 14, to encourage individuals and business owners to apply for federal recovery aid.

The Governor also awarded transportation funding in all three counties and announced sales tax relief for property owners in nine counties impacted by severe weather.