The Kentucky Guild of Brewers returning with the Craft Bash festival for brewers and beer lovers















The Kentucky Guild of Brewers (KGB) will offer the return the Kentucky Craft Bash on Saturday, June 26, at Louisville Waterfront Park’s Festival Plaza. It’s a this festival for brewers and beer lovers alike to benefit Kentucky craft beer.

The KGB brewfest will be the state’s largest beer festival featuring beers produced within the Commonwealth by Kentucky Craft Brewers. We will host over 60 Kentucky breweries highlighting more than 150 varieties of beer. Not only can you enjoy the Kentucky brews you love, you can also try exclusive, experimental beers hard to find outside the festival, as well as brews that rarely make it out of the brewery’s taproom.

It will be the first large scale beer festival in the Commonwealth since COVID 19. With most of our workforce fully vaccinated and the vaccine open to all adults in the state, the brewers are ready to do what we do best. Safety measures are in place to adhere to the Governor’s healthy at work requirements. One of the biggest is that we are limiting capacity to 15% for VIP and 40% for General Admission and have less than 150 VIP tickets remain. A full list of safety procedures can be found here.

All funds proceeds go to support the Craft Beer Industry in Kentucky and their charity partner Cure CF. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

“I am so excited to show off the best of Kentucky beer and talk to the actual people that brew the beer and learn about the love and care that goes into the production of these beers,” said Derek Selznick Executive Director of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, “We want folks to sip and savor these delicious beers and ciders, while supporting the craft brewers of Kentucky.

“And don’t worry if beer isn’t your thing, we will also have several ciders, mead, sake, wine and bourbon to try.”

VIP Tickets

$60

Enter an hour early Admission Begins at Noon

Commemorative Glass

General Admission Tickets

$50

Admission Begins at 1 p.m.

Commemorative Glass

The Kentucky Guild of Brewers (KGB) exists to pursue the following objectives: to act as a singular voice and advocate for the Kentucky brewing industry in all pertinent matters of legislation and governmental administration; to evenly promote all member breweries through the organization of events and publication of media; and to amalgamate the knowledge of member breweries. The Guild is organized and operated exclusively for nonprofit purposes.

See the member brewers here.