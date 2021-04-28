Spectrum planning to hire 200 outbound sales reps at call center in Florence; virtual job fair on Friday















Spectrum today announced plans to hire 200 outbound sales representatives at its Florence sales call center over the next several months. Representatives handle outbound sales calls to potential customers regarding Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice services across the company’s 41-state service area.

These full-time, growth-opportunity roles offer enhanced pay during training of $20 an hour, with lucrative commissions and incentive opportunities. Representatives who reach their targets can earn more than $56,000 annually; top performers have even higher earning potential, and career-progression opportunities in leadership and training roles can include annual salaries over $75,000.

“Our outbound sales team plays a vital role of matching the right package of Spectrum services to the customer’s needs,” Tony Lewis, Vice President of Outbound Residential Sales at the Florence center. “We are looking for people with a passion for sales, who are ready to build a career with our team in Florence as we meet the growing demand for our high-value Spectrum services.”

Spectrum also provides comprehensive health benefits, and for the past eight years, has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage. The company also offers a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible.

Spectrum employees can receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.

“I commend Spectrum for their continued commitment to expanding the workforce in Florence,” said Florence Mayor Diane Whalen. “This is great news for those seeking a rewarding career in the technology field.”

A virtual job fair is being held on Thursday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates can apply online at Spectrum’s careers site, and recruiters will send them a link to register for the job fair.



Selected applicants may be asked to participate in an online assessment. To comply with social distancing, candidates moving forward in the hiring process undergo interviews via phone or live video, and the employee onboarding process is completed virtually.

Potential employees should have a high school diploma or equivalent, with previous sales experience preferred. Candidates may be asked to complete a drug test, education verification and criminal background check.

Charter Communications, Inc., which offers services under the Spectrum brand, provides equal opportunities for employment and advancement to qualified employees and applicants. Individuals will be considered for positions for which they meet the minimum qualifications and are able to perform without regard to race, color, gender, age, religion, disability, national origin, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, current unemployment status, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws.