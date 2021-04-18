Sen. Schickel, Commissioner Rich Storm join Moonlite Hunting/Fishing Club at public event today















Senator John Schickel (R- Union) will join Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) Commissioner Rich Storm and Lieutenant Chris Fossitt of the Law Enforcement Division of the KDFWR for an upcoming meeting of the Moonlite Hunting and Fishing Club.

The meeting is today at 1 p.m. (right after church) in Burlington at 3655 Possum Path. Spring fishing will be the meeting topic, and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions. The public is encouraged to attend.

“With the spring fishing season upon us, we are excited to have our Fish and Wildlife Commissioner to discuss the many exciting opportunities this region has to offer,” said State Senator John Schickel. “This will be a must-attend event for all Northern Kentucky sportsmen. I want to thank Club President Adam Mullins for his great work.”

Senator Schickel and fellow lawmakers recently concluded the 2021 30-Day Session in Frankfort. Sportsman related measures were passed, including Senate Bill 102, which includes Asian carp, paddlefish, or swordfish in the definition of “Kentucky-grown agricultural products;” and House Bill 209 prohibiting state and local governments from restricting the donation of game meat to or from KDFWR or other agencies for education, promotion of hunting and fishing, or free meal donations.

The Moonlite Hunting and Fishing Club is a private club. It was founded in 1954. Public events, such as the meeting this Sunday, are scheduled throughout the year to encourage people in the community to enjoy fish and wildlife-related sportsman activities. Events include turkey shoots and music events.

The KDFWR’s mission is to conserve, protect, and enhance Kentucky’s fish and wildlife resources and provide outstanding opportunities for hunting, fishing, trapping, boating, shooting sports, wildlife viewing, and related activities. The KDFWR is funded strictly through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and boat registration fees. It receives no general fund dollars.