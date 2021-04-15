Ron Dawn to retire as principal of Newport Central Catholic High School, coaching future unknown















By Terry Boehmker

NKySports reporter

Ron Dawn has announced his decision to retire as principal of Newport Central Catholic High School where he has spent most of his 42 years in education.

“I want to thank all of the parents, teachers and students who allowed me to have a great experience for so many years,” Dawn said in a press release from the school. “People have always told me that I would know when it was time to retire, they were correct. I know it is time, but I will have so many fond memories to look back on. Thank you NCC Community!!”

In addition to being principal for the last five years, Dawn held several other positions at the private, co-ed Catholic school. He was chair of the business department, dean of discipline, business manager, athletic director and head coach of the boys and girls basketball programs.

He has not yet made a decision on whether he will return as boys head basketball coach next season, according to a school spokesperson.

Dawn graduated from NewCath in 1974 and began his teaching career there in 1979. After spending four years at St. Henry High School from 1985-1989, he returned to NewCath and spent the last 32 years at the school.

“Newport Central Catholic and its students have benefited immensely from his tireless and selfless work ethic and love for his alma mater,” said the press release from school officials. “His loyalty and devotion to Newport Central Catholic is second to none. During his tenure as teacher, coach and principal he has been a great mentor and advisor for so many. We wish Ron all of God’s blessings today and every day of his retirement.”

The school will conduct an official search for a new principal led by Diocese of Covington Superintendent of Catholic Schools Kendra McGuire.

If Dawn decides to retire as NewCath’s head basketball coach, it will end one of the most successful careers in Northern Kentucky. He currently has a 429-199 record in 22 seasons as a boys head coach and 91-28 record in four seasons as a girls head coach. That gives him an overall record of 520-227 for a 69.6 winning percentage.

Dawn got his first head coaching job at St. Henry in 1985 and his teams compiled an 89-35 record in four seasons. He has spent the rest of his career at NewCath, where he has posted a 340-164 record in 18 seasons as boys head coach and 91-28 record in four seasons as girls head coach.

Dawn ranks fifth in career wins among Northern Kentucky boys basketball coaches with 429. The four ahead of him are Ken Shields (460), Stan Arnzen (452), Dave Faust (437) and Jim Connor (431).