Prep Sports Notebook: Marie Kiefer, Sam Vinson selected for Kentucky All-Stars basketball teams

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
The leading scorers on two local teams that won region championships were selected to play on the Kentucky All-Stars boys and girls basketball teams in a weekend series against Indiana’s top seniors.
Highlands senior guard Sam Vinson and Brossart senior center Marie Kiefer were named to the Kentucky rosters over the weekend. The all-star games will be played June 11 at the Owensboro Sportscenter and June 12 at Southport High School in Indianapolis.
Vinson averaged 22.3 points and 9.4 rebounds on the Highlands team that won the 9th Region boys tournament and went on to claim the school’s first state basketball championship.
The Northern Kentucky University recruit was named most valuable player on the state all-tournament team after getting 93 points, 31 rebounds, 22 assists, 11 steals and 10 blocks in his team’s four victories.
Kiefer averaged 19.6 points and 11 rebounds for the Brossart team that won the 10th Region girls title and then lost a double-overtime game to Bowling Green, 50-48, in the opening round of the state tournament.
A Ball State University recruit, Kiefer was voted 10th Region Player of the Year by coaches in that region and Division II Player of the Year by coaches in Northern Kentucky the last two seasons. She will be the first Brossart player on the Kentucky All-Stars basketball roster since 2001 when Katie Schweggmann was named Miss Kentucky Basketball.
Walton-Verona makes it to All “A”Classic state championship game
Walton-Verona made it to the championship game of the Kentucky All “A” Classic state baseball tournament in Owensboro on Sunday, but the game was postponed that night so the team could make the long trip home.
The Bearcats will schedule the title game against Owensboro Catholic at a later date, according to a post on the Walton-Verona team’s Twitter account.
Due to rain showers on Saturday, Walton-Verona’s first game was moved to Sunday morning and the Bearcats whipped Knott Central, 15-5. In a semifinal game against Lexington Christian, the Bearcats scored five runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-0 lead and survived a late rally to come away with a 7-6 victory in eight innings.
That moved Walton-Verona into the championship game against the Owensboro Catholic team that knocked off St. Henry, 4-1, in Sunday’s other semifinal game. But the title game would not have started until after 8 p.m. in Owensboro, which is an hour behind local time, so it will be played at a later date.
This is the first time that Walton-Verona’s baseball team has reached the All “A” Classic state championship game. The Bearcats had a 1-6 record in six previous appearances in the small-school state tournament.
The All “A” Classic state softball tournament was also played in Owensboro over the weekend. Villa Madonna lost three games in pool play and did not make it to the eight-team playoff bracket. Lyon County edged Owensboro Catholic, 10-9, in the championship game.
CovCath offensive lineman receives “That’s My Boy” Award
Covington Catholic offensive lineman Ben Dickhaus received the Brian Williams “That’s My Boy” Award last Thursday for being the top student-athlete in Northern Kentucky high school football in the 2020 season.
This is the third consecutive year that the Northern Kentucky Football Coaches Association has selected a CovCath player for the honor based on a rating system that awards points for achievements in football, academics and extra-curricular activities.
Dickhaus was named second-team all-state by the Associated Press. He has a 3.9 grade-point average and scored a 34 on the ACT. He plans on studying biomedical engineering at the University of Cincinnati.
The other finalists for the 2020 award were Newport Central Catholic lineman Jack Greene, Conner place kicker Nicholas Keller and Ryle running back Mathias Cusick.
The award is named in honor of former CovCath football player Brian Williams, who lost his life in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on New York City.
Ron Dawn will return as coach of NewCath boys basketball team
Ron Dawn has confirmed that he will return as head coach of the Newport Central Catholic boys basketball team next season.
Two weeks ago, Dawn announced he would retire as principal of NewCath where he has spent most of his 42 years in education. At that time, he had not made a decision about continuing his coaching career.
When practice begins for next season, Dawn will be looking to improve on the 9-10 record the Thoroughbreds posted during the 2021 campaign that got off to a late start due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions that also disrupted practices and games.
Dawn currently has a 429-199 record in 22 seasons as a boys head coach and 91-28 record in four seasons as a girls head coach. That gives him an overall record of 520-227 for a 69.6 winning percentage.
He ranks fifth in career wins among Northern Kentucky boys basketball coaches with 429. The four ahead of him are Ken Shields (460), Stan Arnzen (452), Dave Faust (437) and Jim Connor (431).