Party on the Purple returns to the Purple People Bridge on Wednesdays beginning May 5















For the fourth year, the “Party on the Purple” series is returning to the Purple People Bridge this spring and summer with the first bridge party scheduled for Wednesday, May 5, at 6 p.m. with a Cinco De Mayo theme.

Presented by ColdIron Events and the Purple People Bridge the free weekly summer party series — which includes live music, food trucks, beer, wine, and spirits — will run every Wednesday evening until August 4. Christian Moerlein, Little Kings, Braxton Brewery and Vive are all sponsors of this year’s series.



Each night will have a theme, such as Single’s Night, 80’s Night, Dog Night, and much more. As in past years, the Party on the Purple will run from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.



“The Purple People Bridge is thrilled to host the ever-popular Party on the Purple once again this year. We are proud to be one of the first venues to safely open back up for public events outside,” said Will Weber, incoming President/CEO of the Newport Southbank Bridge Company.



“The first week of May is actually National Small Business Week and National Travel and Tourism Week- what a great opportunity to open back up for events. These two groups have been greatly hindered during this past year and we are excited to welcome back local small businesses and tourists to the bridge for Party on the Purple.”



A portion of funds generated from food and drink sales during the weekly Party on the Purple events go toward painting and maintaining the historic pedestrian-only bridge. The Newport Southbank Bridge Company, a nonprofit organization, is trying to raise $1 million to repaint the bridge and make other capital improvements. You can find more information about the Purple People Bridge’s fundraising efforts here.



“Party on the Purple is gearing up for its wildly successful fourth year, and we couldn’t be more excited.” said Marc Wertheim, Event Producer and President/CEO of ColdIron Enterprises Inc. “We know people are ready to get out and enjoy the nice weather and we can’t think of a better way than to bring back Party on the Purple.

The following is the theme and band schedule:

• May 5 – Cinco De Mayo Night

◦ Vinyl Countdown

• May 12 – 80’s Night

◦ The Whammies

• May 19 – Single’s Night

◦ DJ ETrayn

• May 26 – Dog Night

◦ Doghouse

• June 2 – Military Appreciation Night

◦ Trailer Park Floosies

• June 9 – Night at the Races

◦ Pandora Effect

• June 16 – Dog Night

◦ What She Said

• June 23 – Pride Night

◦ HiFI Honey

• June 30 – Red White and Blue

◦ The Everyday People Band

• July 7 – Casino Night

◦ Party Town

• July 14 – 70’s Night

◦ Marsha Brady

• July 21 – Luau Night

◦ The SunBurners

• July 28 – Dog Night

◦ 3 Day Rule

• Aug 4 – Grande Finale Night

◦ Swan