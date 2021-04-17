Northern Kentucky’s Homewatch CareGivers adds in-demand at-home Hospice Care to its services















Northern Kentucky’s Homewatch CareGivers, the area’s premier service offering highly trained, accountable and vetted in-home caregivers, has added hospice care to its list of services.

“We found that this is unfortunately a high-demand service,” says Founder and President Stacey Thornberry. “We are working with local Hospice providers so that we can deliver services for terminally ill patients who choose to spend their remaining time at the place they call home. It may be their own residence, the home of a family member or a senior living facility.

“Our goal is to provide compassionate care, preserving the dignity of the patient. Caregivers work with the family to create a plan of care that increases comfort, maintains the highest quality of life possible and supports the physical and emotional health of the patient,” says Thornberry.

Homewatch CareGivers has brought a new paradigm for caregiving to all Northern Kentucky counties. All potential employees take a personality test that reveals necessary traits such as dedication and reliability. It also serves as a vehicle for matching patients with a compatible caregiver. Applicants are also drug screened, endure a comprehensive background check and tested for personal security standards.

“We pay our caregivers more because they take hours of training prior to being sent into the field, and receive additional training courses throughout the year. We use Homewatch University to provide continuing education. A specially designed app enables caregivers to clock in and acknowledge throughout their shift the status of the person under their care. The input becomes a documented journal of the care received and helps alert families and physicians about changes in behavior, eating and other signs that can ultimately enhance the care and well-being of the patient.”

Megan Jones, director of client and caregiver services, will be leading the efforts for this important service. She has been gaining additional knowledge in the hospice arena and is gifted in communicating to families and clients during end-of-life care.

The Homewatch care team communicates with the local hospice groups regarding any questions or concerns that may arise from the family to ensure that the client is comfortable and all needs are met.

Thornberry says that the overall objective is to do everything possible to control symptoms and create a special environment for end-of-life care that caters to the wishes of the patient.

Homewatch CareGivers serves 11 zip codes within 10 Northern Kentucky counties. For additional information phone (859) 372-1200 or click here.

Homewatch CareGivers