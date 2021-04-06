NKY Community Action Commission extends enrollment period for home energy assistance















Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission has extended the enrollment period for the Crisis Component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Applications for the Crisis Component will now be accepted through April 15 or until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Qualified residents should apply here or call 859-292-5222.

To utilize the Crisis Component, applicants must have a household income at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, as well as have received a “disconnect” notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel such as propane. Additionally, this year applicants can also apply if they have a late or overdue amount or if they are on an arrearage payment plan.

The applicant must be responsible for home heating costs or pay heating costs as an undesignated portion of rent. Crisis applicants who participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program would be eligible if they are within 10 days of running out of pre-paid electric services.

For everyone’s safety, NKCAC may provide special accommodations, adjust locations and times, and may ask that LIHEAP applicants follow safety protocols. Because these may change and vary between counties, applicants are encouraged to contact NKCAC for more information.

Kentucky’s Community Action Agencies administer LIHEAP in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a pass-through block grant from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. More information about LIHEAP, including contact information for county-specific office contact information, can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website.

For more than 50 years Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission has connected Northern Kentucky: urban to rural, young to old, education to electricity. NKCAC offers tools, training and support to help Northern Kentuckians thrive. Serving more than 25,000 individuals each year, NKCAC uncovers dynamic pathways towards a brighter tomorrow. More information about Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission can be found here.