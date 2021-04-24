NKU’s School of the Arts presentation of ‘Elegies: A Song Cycle” is underway through April 26















Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts presents Elegies: A Song Cycle by William Finn, continuing the 2020-21 Theatre + Dance academic season. “Elegies” will be available on-demand through ShowTix4U through April 26.

“With the hard work of our tech crew and editor, we were able to create what looks like a filmed live theatre performance,” said director Kat Moser. “This collaboration with film allows the theatre magic to be alive and well! This production is dedicated to the students’ classmate, Ally Davis.”



● What: “Elegies: A Song Cycle” by William Finn

● When: April 23-26, 2021

● Where: Online at ShowTix4U

● Admission: $4 for On-Demand 48 hour rental

Elegies: A Song Cycle is an intimate and moving remembrance of departed friends, family, and colleagues written by William Finn, Tony award-winning composer. It pays tribute to a disparate group, and a three-song conclusion offers a tribute to the victims of 9/11. Each number captures touching and often funny glimpses of life and death that sparkle with the narrative sophistication always apparent in Finn’s work. This particular production takes place in New York City a few years after the attacks in 2001, where a group of people come together to cope with their grief and discover within each other’s stories that life truly has infinite joys.

The NKU cast features Ezra Crist, Field Oldham, Liam Sweeney, Linnzie Nicole Hays, and Faustina Gorham. The production is co-directed by alumni Kat Moser and Jacob Priddy. Norse Media and Chris Strobel graciously provided filming and editing support during the production process.

Creating theatre at a university under COVID restrictions brought many challenges and required a production team willing to think outside the box and develop creative solutions in a completely fluid environment. The students worked diligently, focusing on creating an ensemble sound without actually being able to form an ensemble. The vocals for the actors were recorded individually and then blended in post-production, allowing them to perform to their own voice. The entire process was in compliance with the Norse Nine guidelines.