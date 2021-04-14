NKU’s Kailey Ivins named Top Drawer Soccer’s Women’s Player of the Week















Northern Kentucky women’s soccer senior, Kailey Ivins, has been named Top Drawer Soccer’s Women’s Player of the Week.

“Kailey has been an amazing leader and role model,” said head coach Bob Sheehan. “She has always demonstrated commitment, passion and work ethic. We are very proud of Kailey.”

Ivins did everything she could to ensure a trip to the Horizon League title match on Sunday, netting a goal and contributing two assists to rout UIC, 3-0, in the Horizon League semifinal. Her first assist was the game-winner, dishing a perfect pass to an open Kiley Keehan.

A senior and a Monroe, Ohio native, Ivins took on a much larger role for NKU this season due to heavy turnover from graduation. Her ability to take over the entire field is unrivaled in the league, creating goal opportunities from seemingly nothing after stripping the ball from opposing defenders in the midfield. She currently has five goals and three assists and was named both the Horizon League Player of the Year and the Horizon League Offensive Player of the Year.

No. 1-seeded Northern Kentucky hosts No. 2-seeded Milwaukee this Saturday for the Horizon League Championship and a potential NCAA Tournament bid. The match will begin at 1:00 p.m. and air on ESPN+.