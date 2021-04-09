NKU STEM summer camps registration now open for June and July — hands-on learning















Northern Kentucky University is ready to empower STEM education for students with its summer camps and academies in June and July.

NKU’s Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics (CINSAM) summer programs offer a blend of virtual and on campus offerings this year, so that any student can learn about STEM in the format they are most comfortable. CINSAM’s summer programs are split into two age groups, with summer camps for third through ninth grade and summer academies for high school students.

“By creating inclusive educational environments, each of our camps will emphasize the educational and scientific careers you can have and beyond,” said Danielle Dores, CINSAM Program Manager. “We know that some families might not be ready to send their students to in-person programs yet, which is why we are offering blended opportunities this year.”

CINSAM’s summer programs collaborate across NKU colleges to cover a range of disciplines taught by faculty and staff. They present hands-on learning activities which students can do at NKU or home, from introducing the universe beyond the solar system with a nighttime telescope to exploring the diversity of nature by making field collections.

CINSAM also offers a new Beginners Cybersecurity Academy for high school students, where they will be immersed in an intensive three-day virtual academy with experiential learning and professional development experiences.

This year’s STEM summer programs are:

2021 Summer Camps (Grades 3-9)

• The Art of Nature Exploration | June 14-18 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This camp is offered in person for grades 7-9.



• Secrets of the Sky | June 21-25 | 1 to 4 p.m. This camp is offered virtually for grades 6-8.



• Mission to the Moon (Elementary) | July 12-16 | 1 to 4 p.m. This camp is offered in person for grades 3-5.



• Mission to the Moon (Middle School) | July 19-23 | 1 to 4:00 p.m. This camp is offered virtually for grades 6-8.



2021 Summer Academies (Grades 9-12)

• BRAIN (Best Research Academy in Neuroscience) | June 7-11 | 1 to 4:00 p.m. This camp is offered in person for grades 10-12.



• The Art of Nature Exploration | June 14-18 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This camp is offered in person for grades 7-9.



• Beginners Cybersecurity | July 13-15 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This camp is offered virtually for grades 9-12.

Summer camp fees remain low due in large part to sponsorship from Ashland. Additionally, this sponsorship allows CINSAM to offer scholarships to low-income students who meet the requirements for the “Free & Reduced Meal” programs in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. Parents have the option to apply for a scholarship during registration.

To register students and for more information, visit the CINSAM summer program website.

