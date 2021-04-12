NKU launches GED-Based Scholars program, with Campbell County Skills U, serving adult learners















Northern Kentucky University and Campbell County Skills U announce the GED-Based Scholars program that helps students earn college credit at a fraction of the cost while completing their high school degree requirements.

The GED-Based Scholars (GBS) program expands upon NKU’s dual enrollment pathways. With the new program, students can begin working on their bachelor’s degree while completing their GED at the same time. NKU and Campbell County Skills U developed the program as a way to keep the momentum for learners and provide a smooth transition to their post-secondary degrees.

“NKU’s singular focus is to advance student success aligned with the needs of the region, and our Success by Design strategic framework embodies our commitment to providing better access to higher education,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “We are investing in unique ways to better serve current and future learners while stepping in to tackle workforce barriers throughout the Commonwealth. This program offers a clear pathway for students to graduate and enter the workforce with a highly valued degree from NKU.”

The initiative aligns with NKU’s strategic framework that identifies three pillars of student success—access, completion and career and community engagement. All students participating in the program will have a dedicated advisor through NKU’s Adult Learner Programs and Services (ALPS) to help them get on the right path from GED completion to their NKU degree.

“In order to prepare our Commonwealth for the jobs of the future, our students need access to affordable and efficient educational opportunities. This program will bridge the gaps between high school and post-secondary learning, helping to build a cradle-to-career education system in Kentucky,” said Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who is also the secretary for the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

In addition, students will benefit from a reduced tuition rate of $74 per credit hour, which is more than an 80 percent tuition discount compared to NKU’s undergraduate in-state tuition of $413 per credit hour. Courses can be online or on NKU’s campus – whichever works best for the student.

“This is an exciting program for our state,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “We cannot attain our goal of 60% of Kentuckians with a postsecondary credential by 2030 without the upskilling of our adults. I applaud NKU for this effort.”

The GED-Based Scholars is open to anyone in the Commonwealth. NKU will hold an open event for students who are interested in learning more about the university’s programs and registering for the Fall 2021 semester.

“More and more jobs in the region require not only a GED or a High School diploma but also a post-secondary degree,” said Kimberly Scranage, Vice President Enrollment and Degree Management at NKU. “Adult learners face a lot more barriers than people realize, and this program will support the timely completion of their educational goals.”

For more information and to learn more about the program, visit NKU’s Adult Learner Programs and Services’ website.

