NKU launches DX21, a digital transformation series; three-week workshop series starts April 9















Northern Kentucky University’s Informatics+ Center launches the DX21 Symposium, a virtual three-week workshop series focused on the topics that drive digital transformation across all businesses. The symposium will be held Fridays beginning on April 9.

The symposium explores six cutting-edge topics that are both daunting challenges and transformative opportunities for businesses, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, business culture, Internet of Things, blockchain and cybersecurity. Each workshop will consist of a panel discussion with industry experts, followed by breakout sessions that will allow deeper conversations.

“We’re excited to have such an impressive array of industry experts for the inaugural DX21 series,” said Kendall Fisher, executive director of Informatics+. “I know that our attendees, no matter their level of experience, will gain important insights from them.”

Among the two dozen business leaders and practitioners involved in the sessions are: Brian Keyes, vice president for IT for the Cincinnati Reds; Mike LaRosa, CEO of LaRosa’s; Beth Scheid, senior director of Global Business Services at Procter & Gamble; and Dinakar Deshmukh, vice president of Data Science and Analytics at GE Aviation.

“Digital transformation provides valuable opportunities for business, but that does not make the evolution any easier,” said Debbie Kramer, senior director and Data Privacy Officer at the Kroger Co., and moderator of the DX21 business culture panel. “The College of Informatics is known for its cutting-edge degree programs in fields from cybersecurity to data science, so it is natural for them to provide a forum to examine these six challenging areas from a variety of business angles.”

Fidelity Investments is the naming sponsor for the DX21 series. Workshop sponsors include 84.51°, Centric Consulting, Graydon, LaRosa’s, Oracle and Step CG.

Community members can attend for one or all of the digital transformation series. For more information and to register, visit the university’s website.