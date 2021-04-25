NKU hosting inaugural Experiential Learning Week to showcase hands-on learning — open to community















Northern Kentucky University hosts its inaugural Experiential Learning Week to showcase students’ hands-on learning experiences with study abroad, internships, research and service learning. Members of the NKU campus community and local nonprofits will virtually share their insights with transformative educational opportunities from April 26-30.

The event kicks off with Dr. Jenny Shanahan delivering her keynote address on the value of experiential learning in the workforce and how they contribute to a well-rounded education. Dr. Shanahan, who serves as assistant provost for High-Impact Practices at Bridgewater State University—Massachusetts, is a well-renowned scholar for undergraduate research in the arts and humanities.

“Experiential learning is part of our Success by Design strategic framework to develop students’ talents through co-curricular and curriculum activities,” Dr. Shauna Reilly, director of the Institute for Student Research and Creative Activity at NKU. “There are many changes ahead as we come out of the pandemic, and the conventional ways of performing will be new and different. Providing these events in a public setting enables the community to engage with NKU and see how we are helping our students become more career-ready, equipped with a heap of prized skills in the workforce.”

The week continues with interactive activities and creative endeavors celebrating how students are engaging in scholarly and creative work at NKU. Among the presentations include practicing real-life health care situations in the NKU’s Center for Simulation Education and giving back to the community through the university’s nationally recognized Mayerson Student Philanthropy Project.

Each panel discussion and seminar are free and open to all community members. Registration is still available. To learn more about how NKU continues to provide greater flexibility and options for diverse learners, visit its website.



The experiential learning week is sponsored by NKU’s: Institute for Student Research and Creative Activity; Vice Provost for Graduate Education, Research and Outreach; Celebration of Student Research and Creativity; Career Services; Office of Education Abroad; Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement; College of Health and Human Services; College of Informatics; Haile/US Bank College of Business; College of Arts and Sciences; Honors College; Chase College of Law; College of Education; Steely Library; and the Office of the Provost.

