NKU Chase College of Law to expand Master of Legal Studied degree with fully online track















Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law is expanding its Master of Legal Studies degree with a fully online Digital Law and Technology track.

The online track will be one of the few programs of its type at an American Bar Association-approved school.

Chase Law’s program addresses the legal challenges introduced at the intersection of technology, digital commerce and law. The new program emphasizes the regulations and cybersecurity risks linked to existing technology while also preparing students for the emerging legal challenges of the future.

“In today’s high-tech world, knowing both the available technology and the laws that apply to it is essential,” said Lawrence Rosenthal, associate dean for Academics. “There is a technology and legal component behind almost everything these days, and knowing that information will be tremendously advantageous in the workplace.”

The concentrated curriculum launches this year and is built for students who want to understand legal issues but do not necessarily want to become lawyers. Workforce needs are growing within the region for employees with this skillset.

“With the addition of the online program, students can earn their MLS degree in a remote format that utilizes up-to-date teaching methods and technology, opening up opportunities regardless of their proximity to campus,” said Judith Daar, Ambassador Patricia L. Herbold Dean at Chase. “Students can complete the program in 10 to 20 months, depending on how many courses they take each academic term.”

NKU continues to support the region’s need for digital security education. Chase College of Law is home to the Bruce Lunsford Academy for Law, Business + Technology, a center focused on educating and preparing students for cyber or data privacy law practice. The Law + Informatics Institute was reimagined this past year to focus on legal issues of big data and information privacy, and offers a series of guest speaker events.

Applications are open for Juris Doctor and Master of Legal Studies degree seekers. To learn more about the Chase College of Law and its offerings, visit its website.

