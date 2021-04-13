Newport Schools partnership with NKY Health Department for COVID vaccination clinic on April 17















The Newport Independent Schools is partnering with the Northern Kentucky Health Department to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 17, at Newport Intermediate School.



The clinic is open to any Kentucky resident 18 years of age and older and will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school, located at 95 W. Ninth Street in Newport.

To schedule an appointment click here or visit the Newport Independent Schools website.



The Johnson and Johnson (Janseen) single dose vaccination will be offered.



Any Newport resident requiring assistance with accessing online registration should contact the Student Services Department at Newport Independent at 859-292-3001.



“This is an outreach effort to ensure that the citizens of Newport and families we serve have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination,” said Jennifer Stewart, Director of Pupil & Student Services for the Newport Independent Schools.