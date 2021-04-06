A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Navigation lighting project closes one lane on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until April 9

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office advises motorists that a navigation lighting project is taking place on various bridges.

The bridges are the 4th Street/Veterans Bridge (KY 8), the John A. Roebling Bridge (KY 17), the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25) and the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (I-471).

From now through Thursday, April 9, there will be a single lane closure on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.  The closure will start at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.
 
Motorists should be aware of the lane closure, crews and equipment during these hours.

