Mike Mangeot, 83, dies peacefully at home under hospice care; founder of Century Constuction















Michael David (Mike) Mangeot, 83, died peacefully at home under hospice care on April 19.

Mangeot was a well-known Northern Kentucky businessman, politician, philanthropist and civic leader for over 55 years.

He is survived by his four sons, Rob Mangeot of Anderson Township, Dave Mangeot of Edgewood, Jeff Mangeot of Cape Coral Florida, and Chris (Beth) Mangeot of Villa Hills, five granddaughters and two grandsons.

He graduated from Covington Latin School in 1955.

Mangeot co-founded Century Construction in 1968 with his partners and friends, Jack Hodge and Mike Ruh. He retired from Century in 2004.

Mike’s unwavering dedication to giving back to his community was fostered early in his life by his membership in the Covington/Kenton Jaycees. After holding many offices in the Jaycees, Mike embarked on a successful career in local politics. After stepping out of the political spotlight, Mike continued to give his time to a long list of charitable organizations, causes, and entities throughout the region, always personifying the Jaycee motto that service to humanity is the best work of life

.



In a timely tribute just before his death, the Point Arc honored Mangeot, its retired chairman of the board by naming him to its Board Emeritus. They recognized Mangeot’s 26-year service to the organization, his presence at hundreds of meetings and his terrific advocacy for the organization.

Mangeot served on the Covington City Commissioner and was Vice Mayor, served as president of the Associated Builder and Contractors, received the Friends of Covington Award, and received the Spirt of Construction Award.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 25, from 1-4 p.m. at Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption. COVID restriction apply with social distancing and masks required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to The Point Arc and/or the conductive Learning Center of Greater Cincinnati.