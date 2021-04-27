Mayor Reinersman, Father Robbins, Sendelbach family help dedicate Point/Arc’s 15th residential home















Chris Reinersman, Mayor of Independence, helped dedicate the Sendelbach Home on Sunday.

Reinersman, along with Father Tom Robbins – a member of the Holy Cross High School faculty – and The Point/Arc officials cut the ribbon on the home, the 15th Point/Arc residential home.

The home is owned and operated by The Point/Arc, according to Terri Angel, RN, Executive Director of the facility.

“The Point/Arc provides opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD),” said Judi Gerding, President of The Point/Arc. “We want our clients to reach their highest potential, not only educationally, but socially, vocationally and of course, residentially.

“This dedication certainly reflects our mission.”

The Sendelbach family – Kay and Larry – first approached Gerding to secure a permanent residence for their 49-year-old daughter with special needs – Michelle—recalled Angel.

“That was about two years ago,” she said.

The Point/Arc eventually purchased the home – located at 4885 Far Hills Drive, Independence – and that purchase was approved by The Point/Arc board, July, 2020.

“We’re happy to provide this opportunity to the Sendelbach family and, at the same time, service for Michelle,” Angel said.

Larry Sendelbach added: “This is truly a blessing, as well as a relief to know our Michelle will be taken care of and in good hands.”

The Sendelbach Home will have a total of three roommates, including Michelle – and The Point/Arc residents in the home 24/7 – seven-days-a-week.

The Point/Arc