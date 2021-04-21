Master Provisions receives grant and food from Tyson Foods to help provide hunger relief in NKY















Master Provisions has received a $2,500 grant from Tyson Foods for continuing hunger relief in the NKY community.

Master Provisions recently became a Community Pantry Partner after being recommended by the Tyson Foods plant located in Claryville. The Tyson Foods Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team selected Master Provisions due to their work in being a “food pantry to food pantries.”

Since the start of the year, Master Provisions has received 48,925 pounds of food resources from Tyson Foods CSR and the local Claryville plant.

“Before COVID even began, one in six people and one in five children in the Northern Kentucky region experienced food insecurity,” said Operations Director Guy Domec.

“The grant and continued partnership with Tyson Funds will help connect more food to hungry people.”

Master Provisions rescues and receives donated, nutritious food from local wholesalers and partners like Tyson. The food is then distributed to over 200 nonprofit partners, helping feed 60,000 people a month.

Recently, some of the Claryville team came to visit Master Provisions and see their food donations being distributed to food partners in real-time. In the week prior, Master Provisions received two donations, one over 17,000 pounds of food from corporate and 18 pallets of Ball Park® Hotdogs from the local plant.

“We are thrilled to partner with Master Provisions,” says Tyson’s Workplace Chaplain Dennis Marasco. “It’s a blessing to have been able to donate important protein items to the resources that feed the hungry. ‘Tyson Foods is raising the world’s expectations for how much good food can do.”

