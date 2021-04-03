Leadership Kentucky announces Elevate Class of 2021, which includes five Northern Kentuckians















Leadership Kentucky has named the members of the Elevate Kentucky Class of 2021 which includes five Northern Kentuckians.

Elevate Kentucky began in 2017 and has since provided young professionals with an in-depth personal and professional development program while fostering a better understanding of challenges facing our Commonwealth.

The class participates in three sessions, taking place April through June, in Owensboro, Central Kentucky, and London. Class members will hear from thought-provoking Kentucky leaders, learn about issues and opportunities facing our state and gain insights about personal leadership abilities. Class members will also engage in panel discussions, participate in experiential learning opportunities, gain increased leadership skills, and receive both regional and statewide perspective while traveling across Kentucky.

“The most meaningful and lasting aspect of Elevate were the relationships I have formed with young professionals throughout the Commonwealth. In the digital age, we’re commonly asked to replace in-person experiences for remote communication, but nothing can ever replace an interpersonal connection. This program provided connection across geographical and economic sectors,” said Sarah Schmitt, ELEVATE Class of 2017.

Participants of the ELEVATE Kentucky program return to their companies with increased skills, knowledge, perspective, and a new statewide professional network. Millennial leaders are better prepared to be catalysts in their companies and communities to elevate Kentucky.

This year’s class includes 26 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors:



1 Ben Apro – Lexington – Perfection Group

2 Kyle Brabender – Erlanger – St. Elizabeth Healthcare

3 Cara Brooks – Union – Duke Energy

4 Kaycee Bunch – Alvaton- Barren River Area Development District (BRADD)

5 Kyle Bunnell – Lexington – Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

6 Stephen Clatos – Frankfort – CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations

7 Sawyer Coffey – Frankfort – Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

8 Don Combs – Pikeville- Pikeville Medical Center

9 Blake Edge – Owensboro – Green River Area Development District

10 Luke Ervin – Louisville – Stites & Harbison, PLLC

11 Erica Gabbard – Louisville – University of Louisville, J.B. Speed School of Engineering

12 Elizabeth Griffith – Owensboro – Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation

13 Melanie Hartzel – Foster – Northern Kentucky University

14 Amanda Mackin – Hopkinsville – Planters Bank, Inc.

15 Ian McHone – Lexington – Joseph & Joseph + Bravura Architects

16 Sarah Melson – Bowling Green – Logan Aluminum

17 Jaime Nebbitt – Versailles – Kentucky Community & Technical College System

18 Blake Perkins – Lakeside Park – BB&T

19 Aaron Poynter – Russell Springs – South Central Kentucky Workforce Development Board and Cumberlands Workforce Development Board

20 Clay Ratliff – Morehead – Trace Creek Construction

21 Kyle Spring – Lexington – Beam Suntory

22 April Stanley – Nicholasville – Kentucky Community and Technical College System

23 Nathan Vinson – Bowling Green – English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP

24 Will Weber – Newport– Southbank Partners

25 Jessica Wimsatt – Taylor Mill- O’Hara, Taylor, Sloan & Cassidy

26 Kyle Withers – Lexington – Churchill McGee

