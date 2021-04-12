KYTC to hold public meeting on planning for improvements to KY 8 Licking River Bridge















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced that a public meeting will be held as planning for improvements to the KY 8 Licking River Bridge Project continues.

A key objective of the meeting is to provide an overview of the project. The meeting will also initiate the Section 106 Consulting Party process, which is a required federal process that must be followed when historic resources are located within the study area of a given project.

KY 8 Licking River Bridge Project

Public/Consulting Party Meeting

Tuesday, April 20

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom.

The KY 8 Licking River Bridge is a vital multi-modal connection between Covington and Newport. Even with recent changes in daily commuting and travel patterns, this historic bridge carries a growing number of vehicles as well as a significant amount of pedestrian and bicycle traffic. KYTC is currently studying various options for improving this aging structure that carries more than twice its intended daily capacity via 4th St.

Projects under consideration by KYTC follow the Project Development Process, which consists of five phases:

Planning; Preliminary Engineering & Environmental Evaluation; Design; Right-of-Way & Utility Coordination; and Construction.

The KY 8 Licking River Bridge Project is in the Preliminary Engineering & Environmental Evaluation stage of this process.

As part of the current stage of project development, the project team will:

• Update the previously completed Planning Study

• Further examine existing conditions

• Define the Purpose and Needs for the project

• Develop and evaluate project alternatives

• Complete environmental studies according to federally-guided protocols

• Conduct public outreach

Once these tasks are complete, the project will move into the Design phase, where a set of comprehensive plans and detailed project cost estimates will be developed.

Additional public involvement opportunities will be held as the Project Development Process progresses.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet