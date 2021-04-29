Kids Voting NKY to hold open house on May 5; helps young people develop the voting habit















Kids Voting Northern Kentucky will hold an open house on Wednesday, May 5, 6-4 p.m. to help inform the community about the nonprofit and the work that is being done.

Kids Voting is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that teaches young people about the importance of voting and helps them develop the habit of voting.

On Election Days, future voters go to the polls with adults and cast their votes in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Approximately 10,000 young people cast their votes in the last election. In addition, hundreds of student volunteers assembled ballot boxes, worked the polls and counted the votes.

The open house is free to attend, though donations will be accepted.

It will be held at 315 S. Ft. Thomas Ave at Cutter Construction.

Reservations are appreciated at KidsVotingNorthernKentucky@gmail.com or by calling 859.982.9353