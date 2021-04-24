Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice graduates 28 basic training recruits in Class 515















Gov. Andy Beshear joined the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) at the first in-person basic training academy graduation ceremony since the onset of the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor recognized the 28 law enforcement officers from 19 agencies across the Commonwealth who completed law enforcement basic training and showed support of the essential and life-saving work they will do in the communities they serve.

“As your Governor, I am honored to have each of you serving and protecting all Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said to the recruits during the graduation ceremony. “Thank you, only a select few among us are called to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky in this role, and I am grateful to have each and every one of you on Team Kentucky.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 515 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include: patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and responses to crisis situations.

“Today you graduate the academy having completed your training,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “But this is just the beginning. Your career will be full of challenges and triumphs. But each day that you put on that uniform, know that there is a community who feels safer and more secure because of your commitment to integrity and professionalism.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Class 515 graduates and their agencies are:

Brandon R. Anderson

Russellville Police Department

Aubrey M. Carter

Florence Police Department

Noah B. Collins

Madisonville Police Department

Ryan L. Downs

Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office

Britton M. Elmore

Elizabethtown Police Department

Jonathan C. Hale

Harrodsburg Police Department

Joshua K. Hardin

Glasgow Police Department

Tyler J. Hatfield

Newport Police Department

James W. Hauenstein

Newport Police Department

Dalton T. Hayes

Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office

Tyler R. Jackson

Florence Police Department

Christopher T. Jewell

Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office

(Outstanding Performance Award for Physical Fitness)

Ethan C. Jones

Elizabethtown Police Department

Larry R. Jones

Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office

Cassidy S. Martinez

Hopkinsville Police Department

Tristen W. Nantz

Madisonville Police Department

Aaron C. O’Leary

Madisonville Police Department

Peyton L. Payne

Elizabethtown Police Department

Austin J. Ray

Danville Police Department

Christopher L. Robinson

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office

(Coordinator’s Award)

Jason D. Samples

Newport Police Department

(Firearms Proficiency Award)

Dexter G. Seward

Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office

Branden S. Short

Mason Co. Sheriff’s Office

Quinton A. Smoot

Maysville Police Department

(Recruit of Distinction, Academic Achievement Award)

Corey A. Springfield

Madisonville Police Department

Tanner V. Tout

Bath Co. Sheriff’s Office

(Firearms Proficiency Award)

Dallas G. Wills

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office

(Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics)

Yeng Xiong

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office

