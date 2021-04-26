Kentucky colleges plan for in-person 2021 graduation ceremonies, after pandemic cancellations last year















By Nichole Childress

Building Kentucky

The COVID-19 pandemic caused most universities to cancel their 2020 graduation ceremonies or move them completely online.

Over a year later, with vaccinations rolling out and the state restrictions loosening, universities are looking forward to celebrating 2021 graduates.

Most schools around the state are hosting in-person graduation events that maintain social distancing, masks, and other safety guidance. Because capacity will likely still be limited, many schools are choosing to live stream their ceremonies too for students and guests who are unable or choose not to attend in-person convocations.

Here’s how some Kentucky schools are approaching college graduations.

Northern Kentucky University: May 7-9, 2021

NKU will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for all 2021 graduates in BB&T Arena on campus. Seating capacity is limited and will be strictly monitors to ensure a safe event for all graduates and guests. All ceremonies will be streamed live for any graduates or guests who are not able to attend in person and videos of ceremonies will be available for on-demand viewing after the fact of the NKU YouTube channel.

Services will also be held to honor all 2020 graduates at their own ceremony.

Full event schedule here.

University Of Louisville: May 7 – 9, 2021

U of L will host in-person graduation celebrations that will celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021. Events will be held outdoors at Cardinal Stadium and will also be live-streamed.

Tickets are required to maintain state-approved capacity. To limit touchpoints and promote social distancing, there will not be a processional. However, students will receive individual recognition and get to cross the stage while remaining physically distant.

“The thrill of walking across the stage at commencement is back. We are working hard to provide a safe, meaningful commencement experience for those graduating this spring as well as all those 2020 graduates whose in-person commencement ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19,” said U of L President Neeli Bendapudi.

Full event schedule here.

University Of Kentucky: May 14 – 16

UK will host in-person graduation at Rupp Arena. Each graduate will be permitted four guests to attend the ceremony. UK is also creating a commencement website. This allows students to create personalized graduation slide and provides live streaming for guests who cannot attend.

Full event schedule here.

Western Kentucky University: May 1

WKU will celebrate its Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates in person and outside at Houchens Industries – L.T. Smith Stadium on May 1. WKU will have additional celebrations on May 8 for Spring and Summer 2020 graduates.

Graduates will be able to participate in the Topper Walk tradition, where students get to walk campus a final time before the conferring of their degrees.

Graduates will be individually recognized and will have the option to walk across the stage.

Full event schedule here.



Eastern Kentucky University: May 7 – 8

EKU will also be able to celebrate in person at Roy Kidd Stadium. Graduates are allotted two guests and masks will be enforced, but according to EKU’s website, the school may increase guest numbers if restrictions are lifted by Governor Beshear by the time of graduation. For friends and family who cannot attend, the event will be live-streamed.

Full Event Schedule here.

Check the university websites for details on other ceremonies.