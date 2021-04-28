Kentucky artists called to help memorialize lives lost to COVID — submit letter of interest















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear, who directed the planting of American flags at the Capitol for Kentuckians who died due to COVID-19, announced a more permanent next step to memorialize lives lost.

“The Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will be sending out a request for artists to apply with their qualifications,” he said, “so we can begin the process of selecting the artist who has the vision to make this COVID memorial a meaningful, permanent reality here on the Capitol grounds.”

The Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund was established last month and allows people to contribute to the memorial, which will be located in Monument Park.

“Between now and May 30, artists can submit a letter of interest, their resume, professional references, and examples of their past work,” Beshear said. “At that point, a minimum of five finalists will be selected, who can then submit detailed proposals from which the final design will be selected.”

The hope is to award the commission an artist by Aug. 1, and have the memorial completed by March 6, 2022, in time to mark the two-year anniversary of the first case of the coronavirus in Kentucky.

“Kentucky artists or artists with Kentucky ties are especially urged to apply,” Beshear said. “This is going to be one of the most memorable times of our lifetime.”

While a time of great sorrow, Beshear said, “It’s also going to be a time we remember for how we came together, for how we lived for each other. I hope it’s a time that ushers in a new era of prosperity as we leave it, but also one where we come out of it better people, with more compassion, understanding how connected we all are.”

Artists who want to learn more and apply can click here.

Kentuckians can contribute to the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund here.

