Jennifer Danner joins Covington Business Council as operations manager, to assist with business growth















Jennifer Danner, MPA has been named Operations Manager for the Covington Business Council (CBC).



In this role Danner will execute details of the more than 100 events CBC hosts annually as well as assist in organizational budgeting, member retention and sponsorship.

CBC provides a mission of actively promoting a healthy business climate in Covington. It is one of the most vibrant membership-based business advocacy organizations in the region.

Danner has spent the past 15 years at the Cincinnati Zoo as an Event Planner for corporate and individual accounts and has also served as a supervisor for Zoo operations and guest safety.

“Jennifer’s background and commitment to customer service will help elevate our member experience and assist us in providing them greater access, opportunity and growth for their businesses,” said CBC Executive Director Pat Frew.

Danner earned a Master of Public Administration (Nonprofit Management Certificate) from Northern Kentucky University after receiving her Bachelor Arts, Criminal Justice with a concentration in Sociology.

A native Northern Kentuckian, Jennifer resides in Independence with her family.