HealthPoint, Cincinnati Eye Institute partner to offer new vision clinic in Covington, starting May 10















HealthPoint Family Care and the Cincinnati Eye Institute (CEI) Foundation are partnering to establish a new vision clinic located at HealthPoint’s 1401 Madison Avenue office in Covington.

Appointments will be available starting May 10 from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, as well as some Saturday appointments. To schedule an appointment, patients should call 859-655-6100.

“We are grateful and excited to partner with the CEI Foundation. By bringing together a wide variety of health care specialists, we can help improve the health of our community, including greater access to high-quality eye and vision care,” said Sally Jordan, HealthPoint CEO.

“HealthPoint is the perfect fit for our demographic, and our mission to preserve and improve sight,” added Amy Jones, CEI Foundation CEO and President. “We’re happy to have two of our ophthalmologists, Dr. Richard Kerstine and Dr. David Brounley, available to provide on-site care to patients in our region.”

In addition to vision care, HealthPoint’s 52 physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, and counselors provide adult and pediatric primary care, women’s health, dental, mental health, and substance abuse treatment in five locations throughout Northern Kentucky and one in Central Kentucky. HealthPoint also operates 21 school-based health and dental centers throughout the state.