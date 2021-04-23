Grayson Rose announces plans to return to NKU for additional year; Coffey, Geist, Niece to pursue careers















Grayson Rose has announced her intent to return to the Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team for the 2021-22 campaign. Rose, a senior for NKU in 2020-21, is using the additional season of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic to play another season for the Norse.

“I am so happy for the opportunity to play the game I love one more year,” said Rose. “I couldn’t imagine parting ways from this team and coaching staff after the challenges of last season. Northern Kentucky University has meant so much to me, and I am forever blessed to be able to play basketball for the University and team I love for one more season.”

Rose averaged 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last year, earning 15 starts across the team’s 19 games. She had quite a career game in the second matchup of the season against Purdue Fort Wayne, hitting 10-of-13 shots en route to a career-high 23 points, while also pulling down eight boards. The native of Garrettsville, Ohio, ranks 19th all-time at NKU in rebounds with 569, while her 116 career blocks are the 4th-most for a Norse.

Coffey, Geist set sites on careers

While also afforded the opportunity to compete for another season by virtue of the added season of eligibility, Kailey Coffey and Jazmyne Geist are forging ahead in pursuit of their future endeavors and will graduate this Spring.

Coffey, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District and three-time Horizon League All-Academic Team honoree, graduates in May and has accepted an offer to attend Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. She concludes her Norse career sixth on NKU’s all-time rebounding chart with 808 caroms, 39th with 829 points and seventh with 110 starts.

“My experience at NKU has been indescribable, and I am so, so thankful that God led me here four years ago,” Coffey stated. “The decision to leave was nowhere near easy because the people – my teammates, coaches, Norse Nation, administration, professors and all others who supported me along the way – are truly special. I could never thank you all, or express how much I love you all, enough.”

Geist wraps up her career having played in 65 games with 29 starts, averaging 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She is a double-major in both the Management and Sports Business & Event Management programs. Geist is currently in the process of pursuing her career in the Business and Event Management field.

“Norse Nation, these have been the best four years of my life,” said Geist. “I couldn’t thank my coaches, teammates, and everyone else involved in the NKU women’s basketball program enough for everything they’ve allowed me to achieve here as a Norse.”

Niece hangs up sneakers, focuses on teaching

Ally Niece has elected to forego her senior season at the recommendation of her doctor and will be retiring from basketball. While she is sad to leave the NKU women’s basketball family, she knows the program is in good hands and wishes them all the best. Niece is looking forward to focusing on her elementary education teaching future. She will student teach in the fall with anticipated graduation in December before then moving into the classroom full-time as a teacher.

In her three seasons donning the black & gold, Niece averaged 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She was on the 2020 All-Horizon League Second and All-Tournament Teams.

“When I first committed to NKU, I was so honored and excited to represent my hometown,” stated Niece. “I am so thankful for all of the experiences and people that NKU gave me. The decision to medically retire from basketball was not an easy one, but I know that Gad has plans for me in my next chapter and I am excited to see what He has in store. I am extremely thankful for all of my coaches, teammates, trainers, fans, teachers, friends and family that have been by my side cheering me on through the highs and lows. I will greatly miss NKU and the game of basketball and I will forever be grateful for everything the University and the game have given me.”

Northern Kentucky University Athletics