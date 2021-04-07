Governor reports 344 new COVID cases, 7 deaths, 2.89% positivity; get vaccine now — racing variants















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 344 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, and a 2.89% positivity rate on Monday.

“If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, look at our list of where you can get your shot of hope this week, at vaccinemap.ky.gov,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you’ve already been vaccinated, reach out to one friend or family member who is still trying to get signed up and see if you can help them. This is an all-hands-on-deck effort. We are in a race against harmful COVID-19 variants that could threaten the progress we’ve all sacrificed so much to achieve.”



Case Information



Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 344

New deaths today: 7

New audit deaths: 6

Positivity rate: 2.89%

Total deaths: 6,184

Currently hospitalized: 376

Currently in ICU: 116

Currently on ventilator: 57

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Christian, Scott and Carter. Each county reported at least 16 new cases.

Boone County reported 8 cases, Kenton County 5 and Campbell 2.

The Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati region started a campaign to GET OUT THE VAX — aiming for 80% of those eligible for vaccinations to have them by the 4th of July.

See the NKyTribune’s story here — and GET OUT THE VAX