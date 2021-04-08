Governor reports 1,028 new cases, some from earlier, 10 deaths, 2.87% positivity; #GETOUTTHEVAX















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,028 new COVID-19 cases. Of those, 300 are from Monday and Tuesday, but could not be confirmed and announced until today due to a technical issue on the reporting platform.

“Today’s case report reminds us that even though we’ve come so far in the fight against COVID-19, this isn’t over yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please, if you’re 16 or older, get vaccinated. Keep masking up in public spaces even if you have been vaccinated. None of us want to throw away our progress.”

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,028*

(300 cases are from Monday and Tuesday, but could not be confirmed and announced until today due to a technical issue on the reporting platform.)

New deaths today: 10

New audit deaths: 4

Positivity rate: 2.87%

Total deaths: 6,198

Currently hospitalized: 383

Currently in ICU: 112

Currently on ventilator: 66

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (137), Fayette (65), Laurel (39) and Warren (34). Each county reported at least 34 new cases.

Boone County reported 33 cases, Kenton County 29 and Campbell 15.

Remember to #GETOUTTHEVAX — and help the NKY/Cinci region meet its goal of 80% of all those eligible vaccinated by July 4th.