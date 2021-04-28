Gov. Beshear reports 716 cases, 10 deaths, 3.17% positivity; says 1,732,791 Kyians are vaccinated















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,732,791 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Every day, we get a step closer to reaching the 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and ending this pandemic once and for all,” said Gov. Beshear. “There are now more options than ever for you to sign up for your shot of hope. It’s fast, it’s easy and it will help us save lives and get back to more of the activities we’ve missed over the past year.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.

Gov. Beshear Visits UPS Vaccine Distribution Hub

As all eyes fall on the Commonwealth for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, today, Gov. Beshear visited the main UPS global air hub to highlight the role Kentuckians are playing in distributing coronavirus vaccines throughout the nation to save lives and end the pandemic.

The Governor, joined by leaders at UPS including David Quintilio, senior vice president of UPS Healthcare, visited Worldport Core, where millions of packages are sorted on the way to their final destinations, the freight facility and the Healthcare Command Center, where UPS tracks and monitors vaccine shipments, including the temperature and location.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,732,791

New cases today: 716

New deaths today: 10

New audit deaths: 7

Positivity rate: 3.17%

Total deaths: 6,476

Currently hospitalized: 397

Currently in ICU: 103

Currently on ventilator: 41

Top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson (94), Fayette (59), Boone (30) and Warren (30). Each county reported at least 30 new cases.

Kenton County reported 10 cases, Campbell 2.