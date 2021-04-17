Gov. Beshear releases his tax returns and financial disclosure; urges other public officials to do same















Gov. Andy Beshear reiterated his commitment to transparency this week when he released his 2020 tax returns and his 2020 Statement of Financial Disclosure.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Governor called on all other constitutional officers and legislative leaders to release their tax returns. To date, only one, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, has released her returns.

“Throughout this administration and throughout this pandemic, I have worked hard to be transparent with Kentuckians and earn their trust,” Gov. Beshear said.

“All public officials should work to earn the public’s trust and demonstrate their only interests are what’s best for the people of the Commonwealth.”

Gov. Beshear’s returns, filed jointly with his wife, Britainy, show he has only one employer – the people of Kentucky. Beshear’s adjusted gross income totaled $185,508, which included his salary as Governor along with some stock dividends.

The Governor’s 2020 tax returns also show that his family, like many others across the Commonwealth and country, is still paying off student loans.

The Governor’s 2020 calendar year Statement of Financial Disclosure, which was required to be filed by elected officials and Executive Branch officers this year by April 15, includes additional information. The Governor listed three gifts traditionally received by the Governor of Kentucky.

Lt. Gov. Coleman also released her 2020 Statement of Financial Disclosure this week. The Lieutenant Governor released her family’s 2017 and 2018 taxes when running for office and released her 2019 return a year ago. The Lieutenant Governor asked for an extension to file her 2020 tax return, which will be released after it is filed.

First taking public office as Kentucky Attorney General in 2016, Beshear has released his tax returns for every year he has served, beginning in 2017 when he released his 2016 returns. He is the first Kentucky Attorney General to have released his taxes for each year he served in the office.

Last year, when the Governor released his 2019 tax returns and financial disclosure, he also launched a transparency page that lists executive flight details, fulfilling a promise to share information about his use of state aircraft.