GET OUT THE VAX: Regional campaign aims to vaccinate 80% of those eligible by the 4th of July















Regional businesses, community partners and health leaders from both sides of the river are gathering at Smale Riverfront Park today at 10:30 a.m. to launch a region-wide movement to vaccinate 80% of those eligible (age 16+) in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky by the Fourth of July by removing barriers to getting a vaccine.

Get Out the Vax weekends will take place during the second and fourth weekends in April and May.

“It is critical that we vaccinate as many people as possible to end this pandemic,” stated Brent Cooper, President and CEO, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Cooper says the health of our citizens and workforce throughout the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region is key to our collective economic success and overall quality of life.

In the 15-county region, 35% of those who are eligible have been vaccinated, a good starting point to reach the 80% mark and set the stage for a Healthy Region as we move into the Thriving 20s. All can agree that getting vaccinated is the first step to a healthy economy, healthy region, and healthy community.

“Reaching that 80% milestone will bring us a big step closer in defeating the virus in our region,” said Craig Brammer, President and CEO for The Health Collaborative. “We are beginning to see the benefits of getting vaccinated, but barriers need to be removed so every community has access.”

Free Metro and TANK rides will be available for the Get Out the Vax weekends, with support from Fidelity Investments, and free Lyft rides courtesy of United Way 211 of Greater Cincinnati and our regional hospitals led by TriHealth and UC Health.

“This is another significant example of how leaders across the community in health, business, non-profits, civic, and more collaborate to drive communication and action to keep people informed, safe, and thriving during these unchartered times,” says Jill P. Meyer, President and CEO of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

Regional attractions are also joining in. The Cincinnati Reds are offering discounted tickets, Monday through Thursday, for people who show verification of vaccination.

To track progress, digital thermometers will be displayed on billboards in various locations throughout the region and promoted on local media. The first Get Out the Vax weekend will be Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

Progress to goal, along with vaccine appointment information, can be found here.

For Kentucky locations, click here.

Get Out the Vax is sponsored in part by Fidelity Investments and supported by Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber and the Northern Kentucky Chamber, Hamilton County Test and Protect, and six regional health systems: St. Elizabeth Healthcare, The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Mercy Health, UC Health, and TriHealth.