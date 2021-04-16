Finders Keepers Scavenger Hunt will be part of Newport’s Spring Fling on April 24 — win prizes















The popular local scavenger hunt, NKY Finders Keepers, will be part of the Spring Fling event in Newport’s historic Monmouth Street business district. Spring Fling is an annual celebration with sidewalk sales, special window displays and seasonal restaurant menus.

It will be on Saturday April 24.

The free scavenger hunt was created by Jill Morenz from the Catalytic Fund. She describes it as “a fun, no-cost way for people to explore the art, architecture and businesses on Monmouth Street, while finding clues and solving puzzles.”

The hunt can be played any time between 5 p.m. on Friday April 23 and 6 p.m. on Sunday April 25. Prizes include merchandise and gift cards from Newport businesses.

The NKY Finders Keepers scavenger hunts were launched last year over Thanksgiving weekend. The hunt provided a family-friendly, COVID-safe activity for the long weekend.

As a fundraiser, it brought in over $1,800 to support the Catalytic Fund’s public art initiatives, including NKY ArtQuest, NKY Art Tours and the Public Arts Network of Northern Kentucky.

A free version of the hunt was created for Newport on the Levee’s Valentine’s Day celebration.

The clue locations in the Spring Fling hunt will be found in the public art, architecture and window displays on Monmouth Street, starting from the “Tribute to Newport mural” and ending at the World Peace Bell Center.

The entire hunt can be done with just a smart phone, but players might find it helpful to bring along a piece of paper and a pen. While supplies last, there will be pencils and Code Keys available by the Finder Keepers easel sign at the Tribute to Newport mural.

For more information about Spring Fling and the scavenger hunt, click here.