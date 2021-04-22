DCCH Center for Children and Families ‘Swing into Spring’ virtual fundraiser runs through Sunday















DCCH Center for Children and Families is raising funds for survivors of child abuse with its “Swing Into Spring” Virtual Auction and Event.

DCCH is a nonprofit in Fort Mitchell that serves children and families in crisis. Their Residential Treatment program provides critical, trauma-informed care for survivors of child abuse and neglect. Children arrive at DCCH broken, afraid, and in need of healing and comfort. They find compassionate care and intensive behavioral therapy that helps guide them to a brighter future.

DCCH’s Residential Treatment program is partially funded by the State of Kentucky. Every year, the amount received falls short of the actual costs associated with providing the life-changing services these children need by over $1.5 million dollars.

“Swing Into Spring” is DCCH’s largest philanthropic effort. It figures prominently in the funding of its Residential Treatment Program.

In 2020, DCCH moved “Swing Into Spring” online due to COVID restrictions. Like last year, DCCH is again hosting this event virtually. This year, “Swing Into Swing” will occur from April 20-25, culminating in a program on April 25 at 7 pm.

This week-long event will offer supporters an on-line auction to bid on unique and exciting items, including premium bourbons, fine jewelry, and one-of-a-kind experiences. DCCH is proud to announce St. Elizabeth Healthcare as the Presenting Sponsor of this year’s “Swing Into Spring.”

“Last year’s virtual Swing Into Spring event was a great success. We’re excited to bring back this premier event to everyone in Northern Kentucky,” said event chair Bob Hoffer. “There’s something for everyone, and every donation to Swing Into Spring will change the lives of children living at DCCH.”

Everyone in the community is invited to join in the fun! Register today here.

Registration is free and allows everyone to bid all week.

Community members can also support DCCH and “Swing Into Spring” by purchasing a “Care for Kids Raffle” tickets, which are $20 each for a chance to win up to $10,000. Purchase tickets here.

