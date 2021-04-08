Customs and Border Protection in Louisville finds 243 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in rugs















U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville found 243 pounds of Methamphetamine hidden in rugs on April 6.

CBP works closely with other government agencies to stop to the flow of illicit contraband into the United States. A diligent US Fish and Wildlife (FWS) officer identified an anomaly during one of their examinations. This shipment was manifested as ‘silica gel’ and had originated from Mexico and was ultimately destined to Hong Kong. FWS notified CBP officers who then conducted an intrusive examination ultimately leading to the discovery of a white crystal substance concealed within foil bags. Officers tested the powder, which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and this shipment was ultimately seized. The shipment had a street value of over $2.16 million.

“This is a huge seizure that began with FWS and ended with our officers finding these packets of methamphetamine,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville. “The men and women at the Port of Louisville are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public.”

The opioid crisis has rightfully gained much attention over the past few years, but overdose deaths from methamphetamine and cocaine have been increasing at an alarming pace since 2009. According to provisional data provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2020 overdose death rates from stimulants have increased by 18% over 2019.

Methamphetamine is one of the most commonly misused stimulants in the world and is the drug that most contributes to violent crime in the United States. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, approximately 1.6 million people reported using methamphetamine in 2016. It is highly addictive, and its abuse can lead to death from stroke, heart attack, or multiple organ failures caused by overheating.