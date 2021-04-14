Covington police to say ‘goodbye’ to veteran Captain Chris Ernst, causing a series of promotions















Covington will say “goodbye” to a veteran captain in its Police Department, and his retirement will cause an ascending series of promotions as Chief Rob Nader elevates officers to replace him.

Captain Chris Ernst joined the Department in 1995, and over the years he has served as a K-9 officer, a SWAT team member and later its commander, a Patrol sergeant, a Narcotics and Vice Unit supervisor and later its commander.

“After 26 years on the job, Chris is hanging up the duty belt to enjoy the summer fishing and spending time with his kids,” Nader said. “We will miss his sense of humor, good stories, and — most importantly – his dedication to serving the community.”

Ernst’s retirement, effective May 1, is expected to be approved on the consent agenda of the Covington Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.

“It has been an honor to be a Covington Police Officer,” Ernst said in his resignation notice. “I will always be grateful for my time here and the opportunity to be a member of this outstanding department.”

Also on the consent agenda are three promotions, effective May 2: Detective Mike Gilliland to the rank of sergeant; Sgt. Bryan Bogard to the rank of lieutenant; and Lt. Marcus Jordan to the rank of captain.

“Though it is always hard to say goodbye, retirements open up new opportunities for others to grow in their careers,” Nader said. “Mike, Bryan, and Marcus are all veteran officers who are well-prepared to take on new responsibilities as members of our management team, and we are looking forward to the future.”

All three officers held the top position to be promoted to the next rank on the “Police Promotional Eligibility List” assembled by the Board of Examiners for Police and Firefighters.

Details about their careers:

Lt. Marcus Jordan has been with Covington Police for 23 years and a lieutenant for six years. As an officer, he served as a K-9 handler and in the Honor Guard. As a sergeant, he served as a K-9 handler, coordinator, and trainer; as well as a Narcotics and Vice Unit supervisor. As a lieutenant, he has been Patrol Watch Commander, Administrative Lieutenant, and, currently, the Criminal Investigations Bureau Lieutenant. He also has been an internal Critical Incident Investigator for 12 years and has been certified by the Force Science Institute.

Jordan served in the U.S. Army Reserves as both an enlisted soldier and a commissioned officer. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Northern Kentucky University and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati. He also has completed the Administrative Officers Course at the Southern Police Institute.

Sgt. Bryan Bogard has been with Covington Police for 17 years and has been a sergeant for five. As an officer, he served as a Bike Patrol, TAP, and Field Training Officer. As a sergeant, he has been assigned as Supervisor of Training, and is currently 1st Shift Patrol supervisor. He is certified as a Drug Recognition Expert (and certified instructor) and Accident Reconstruction Specialist. He is a certified Kentucky Law Enforcement Instructor in several areas.

Bogard obtained a Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Wilmington College. He has served on the executive board of Covington FOP Lodge #1 for 14 years and formerly was its secretary and president. He now serves on the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police Executive Board as state treasurer.

Detective Mike Gilliland has been with Covington Police for 13 years and is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau as a Property Crimes Detective. As an officer, he served as a Bike Patrol and Field Training Officer and on the SWAT Team and Honor Guard.

He is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard for over 20 years, during which he completed a tour in Iraq in 2003-04 and a tour in Afghanistan in 2010-11.

