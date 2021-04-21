Covington Mayor urges all eligible to get vaccination — two clinics open this weekend















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Two and a half million people. Right now, that’s the goal.

In the state of Kentucky, which has a population of just under four and a half million, Gov. Andy Beshear says many restrictions could end if the state reaches 2.5 million in vaccinations.

Mayor Joseph U. Meyer delivered that message to residents Tuesday night at the end of the Commissioners’ regularly scheduled caucus meeting held at 20 W. Pike St.

Meyer’s goal: To encourage more folks to get the vaccine.

“For everyone that’s had a chance to be vaccinated, it’s totally and completely a relief,” Meyer said. “It’s a sign that the end of this may be in sight.”

Right now, the state has fully vaccinated just under 1.5 million people, according to most statistics. But, Meyer said, Beshear has predicted that the state could reach 2.5 million fully vaccinated by the end of May.

“Help us get to two and a half million in Kentucky,” Meyer said.

Two vaccination sites will be open this weekend, Sat. April 24, administering the Moderna vaccine:

Ninth Street Baptist Church in Eastside (To make an appointment, people should call 859-431-1388. They will need to bring a picture ID the day of the shot.)

Esperanza Latino Center on Pike Street (call 859-261-0862 to make an appointment, or stop by the center at 234 W. Pike St. Office hours are 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.)

TIF Funds proposed for former IRS site

Commissioners heard a proposed order accepting the recommendations by the Covington Economic Development Authority Board to use TIF Funds for projected expenses related to the redevelopment of the former IRS site in the amount of $1,641,000 for fiscal year 2021 and debt service payments of $875,000 per annum for the fiscal years 2022 through 2025.

The $1.641 million breaks down like this:

State Incremental Finance District $131,000

Lease Debt Service $360,000

IRS Site Contingency Reserve $150,000

IRS Site Infrastructure Costs $1,000,000

In addition, the debt service (principal and interest) costs on the $30,000,000 IRS bonds will be approximately $875,000 per annum from fiscal years 2022 to 2025.

Commissioners placed the proposal on next week’s legislative consent agenda.

Digital Visions Security Technologies

Chief Robert Nader requested the Commission to accept a bid from Digital Visions Security Technologies to design and construct a camera system which will be installed along the Ohio River. (An RFP was sent out in October 2020).

Grant funds through the Department of Homeland Security were secured to assist with the cost of the project, which would be $179,187.

Eighteen cameras (some of them 180-degree) will be installed, starting around the mouth of the Licking River and extending to the Brent Spence Bridge. They will feed into a server, which can be live-monitored by Cincinnati’s live crime center.

Commissioners put the request on the consent agenda for next week.

CBDG Loans for 809-811 Madison Ave.

Commissioners heard the request for $40,000 in CBDG Loans for D&M Company LLC, for an Upper Floor Residential rehab for two rental units at 809-11 Madison Ave.

The project is in the final phase — 13 units have already been completed or are substantially complete. D & M Company is receiving $20,000 per unit for two units of new rental.

Commissioners put the request on the regular agenda for next week.

Stump grinder

Commissioners heard a proposal to purchase a new stump grinder through Bobcat Enterprise, which is the local Bandit dealer.