Commentary: In wake of Derek Chauvin trial and George Floyd’s death, all grieve — we must do better















April 20 is a day that never should have had to come to pass and did so because a murder took place that never should have happened.

It was the day Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder for the death of George Floyd.

While families on all sides grieve, the CEOs engaged in the Northern Kentucky Nonprofits Social Justice Coalition renew our commitment to building a more inclusive and just community.

We will continue our work to proactively address the implicit bias from our systems and processes that discriminates.

We will look inside our organizations and ourselves to ask the hard questions to change behavior and the values and beliefs that drive them.

We will continue to create opportunities for all people, of all races, all sexual orientations, all ethnicities, and all abilities.

We support proper policing, and justice and accountability for police brutality.

We will stand by one another and stand up for one another.

We invite you to join us on this journey.

Northern Kentucky Nonprofits Social Justice Coalition